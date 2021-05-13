Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

