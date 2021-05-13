HyperExchange (HX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $22,052.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.80 or 0.00623299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00073796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.51 or 0.00242564 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $630.65 or 0.01248677 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00035854 BTC.

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

