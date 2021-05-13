ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $6.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ICL Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ICL Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

