ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone Sells 983 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ICUI stock opened at $190.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.02. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $170.57 and a one year high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $205,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

