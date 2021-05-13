Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Identiv alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Identiv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $253.18 million, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Identiv by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.