IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Jonathan W. Ayers Sells 512 Shares of Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IDXX opened at $512.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.25, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.82 and its 200-day moving average is $493.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.53 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

