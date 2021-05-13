Ieq Capital LLC Buys 7,344 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

