Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.67. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

