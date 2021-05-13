Ieq Capital LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fluor by 167.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE FLR opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.
Fluor Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
