Ieq Capital LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fluor by 167.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLR opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

