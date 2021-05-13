Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4,086.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fiserv by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.74.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.52. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

