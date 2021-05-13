Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,729 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR opened at $250.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.01. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.