Ieq Capital LLC Sells 25,314 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,314 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 123,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 493,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 105,471 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 38,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

