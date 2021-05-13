Ieq Capital LLC Sells 30,869 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,869 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,600,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.31. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $116.11.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

