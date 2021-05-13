Ieq Capital LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $193.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.