Ieq Capital LLC Takes $2.35 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

