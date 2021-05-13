IFP Advisors Inc Has $482,000 Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 41.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,843 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,828,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

