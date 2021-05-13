IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.29 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36.

