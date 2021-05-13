IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 808 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $407,141,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

VEEV stock opened at $247.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 115.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.15. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.24 and a 52 week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,466.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

