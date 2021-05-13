IFP Advisors Inc Sells 6,626 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 65.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

AL stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

