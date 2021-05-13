IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.17

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.17 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 20.20 ($0.26), with a volume of 13,269 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IGas Energy from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 56 ($0.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get IGas Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £448.42 ($585.86).

IGas Energy Company Profile (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.