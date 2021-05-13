IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,588 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit comprises 0.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $60,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,084,000 after acquiring an additional 277,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,944,000 after purchasing an additional 91,697 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,202,000 after buying an additional 82,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $339,370,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after buying an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE INFO traded up $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.73. 50,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.21. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $63.95 and a 1-year high of $109.34.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

