Ilana Atlas Sells 42,000 Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (ASX:CCL) Stock

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (ASX:CCL) insider Ilana Atlas sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.32 ($9.51), for a total value of A$559,440.00 ($399,600.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Coca-Cola Amatil alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Coca-Cola Amatil’s payout ratio is 108.87%.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited produces and distributes non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. The company offers various non-alcoholic beverages, such as energy drinks, juices, bottled water, coffee and tea, flavored milk, and other drinks.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.