Ilika (LON:IKA) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ilika from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of IKA opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £275.30 million and a PE ratio of -72.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ilika has a 12-month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 221.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 183.58.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

