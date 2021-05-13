Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.63.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $231.79 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.79 and its 200-day moving average is $210.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

