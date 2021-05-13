Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Posts Earnings Results

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IMNM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.60. 1,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,407. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. Immunome has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $63.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

