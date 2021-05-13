Immunovant Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,126 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 660% compared to the average volume of 1,069 call options.

Shares of IMVT opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -12.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $1,378,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.