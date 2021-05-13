Impact Healthcare REIT plc (LON:IHR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.60 Per Share

Impact Healthcare REIT plc (LON:IHR) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.57. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 23.81 and a quick ratio of 23.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.75. The firm has a market cap of £357.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 88.40 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 117 ($1.53).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

