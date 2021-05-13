IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%.

IMV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,159. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. IMV has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $152.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMV. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

