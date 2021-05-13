Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inari Medical Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari Medical Inc., formerly known as NARI MEDICAL, is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NARI. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.71.

NARI stock opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.11.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $29,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $15,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,664,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock valued at $193,789,930.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

