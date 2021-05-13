Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Lowered to $85.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

INCY has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ INCY opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.73. Incyte has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. Incyte’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $163,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Incyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after acquiring an additional 753,010 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Incyte by 6,235.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,981,000 after acquiring an additional 554,239 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Incyte by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,850,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.