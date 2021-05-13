Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading 18.1% Lower This Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $89,826.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $6.51 or 0.00012859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00080691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.03 or 0.00590794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00234018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004086 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.97 or 0.01234754 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.24 or 0.01065369 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.