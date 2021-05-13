India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.42. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 668,076 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 7.21.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 632.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

In other India Globalization Capital news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 3,167.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 881,396 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. Institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

