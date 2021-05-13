InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given New $2.80 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $3.50 to $2.80 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,209. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in InflaRx by 77.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in InflaRx by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in InflaRx by 247.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in InflaRx by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

