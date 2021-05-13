ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ING has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.