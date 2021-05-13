Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

INGXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $15.67. 6,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.