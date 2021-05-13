Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to Buy

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a C$27.00 target price on the stock.

INGXF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of INGXF traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

