Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INE. TD Securities dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.25.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$18.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -81.57. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.59 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -313.04%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

