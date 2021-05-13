Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INE. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target (down from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.78.

INE stock traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.08. The company had a trading volume of 428,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,538. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.83.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

