InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$162 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.53 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. 181,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,285. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.10. InnovAge has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $27.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,611.96%.

INNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InnovAge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other InnovAge news, CEO Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

