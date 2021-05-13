InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.72

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 83357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPO. Eight Capital upped their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$47.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.43.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.