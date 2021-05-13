Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Buys 120,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 120,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,764.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. 557,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 77,663 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 99,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares in the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

