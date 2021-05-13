Insider Buying: Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) CEO Purchases $733,860.00 in Stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) CEO Peter M. Hecht bought 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $733,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,603.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CYCN opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.55% and a negative net margin of 2,322.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

