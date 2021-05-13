Insider Buying: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Buys 11 Shares of Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick bought 11 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) per share, for a total transaction of £175.56 ($229.37).

Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Mark FitzPatrick bought 13 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, for a total transaction of £200.85 ($262.41).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,525 ($19.92) on Thursday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,545.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,375.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The company has a market cap of £39.89 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,563.91 ($20.43).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

