Insider Buying: Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) Insider Buys A$76,500.00 in Stock

Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,500.00 ($54,642.86).
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28.
About Redbank Copper
