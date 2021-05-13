Insider Buying: Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) Insider Buys A$76,500.00 in Stock

Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,500.00 ($54,642.86).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28.

About Redbank Copper

Redbank Copper Limited engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of copper resources in Australia. It focuses on the development of the Redbank copper project located in the northeast of the Northern Territory in Australia; and the Millers Creek Project situated in the Gawler Craton of South Australia.

