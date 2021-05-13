Insider Buying: SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Insider Acquires 358 Shares of Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) insider Andy Gulliford bought 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

Shares of LON:SGRO traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 991.60 ($12.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,154. SEGRO Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 770.20 ($10.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,025.50 ($13.40). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 977.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 944.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £11.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.00.

Get SEGRO alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 957.33 ($12.51).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.