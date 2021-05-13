Insider Buying: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) COO Purchases 400 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Olosky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $108.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.29. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

