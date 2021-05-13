Insider Buying: Torrens Mining Limited (ASX:TRN) Insider Buys 135,000 Shares of Stock

Torrens Mining Limited (ASX:TRN) insider William (Bill) Bloking acquired 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$20,790.00 ($14,850.00).

About Torrens Mining

Torrens Mining Limited (ASX: TRN) is an Australian-headquartered company exploring for gold, copper and cobalt and has positioned itself for growth through its assets in the Victorian Goldfields, the advanced and active Elizabeth Creek Copper-Cobalt Project in South Australia and, pending the grant of an exploration licence, at the formerly producing high-grade copper-gold Laloki Project in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Torrens Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrens Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.