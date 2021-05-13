Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,238.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,325,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,642. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.