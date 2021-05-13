Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells $4,080,600.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $64.17 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

