Insider Selling: Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Sells $1,170,000.00 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Curt Begle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $69.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

